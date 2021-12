Anurag Kashyap and his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap share quite a sweet bond and often share pictures of each other on social media. Taking it to Instagram, the filmmaker posted an adorable picture with him hugging his daughter tightly. He captioned the post by calling Aaliyah his world.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)