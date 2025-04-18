Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap has once again found himself embroiled in a major controversy. On Friday (April 18), a complaint was filed against him for allegedly making a derogatory and casteist remark about the Brahmmin community. The complainant, Advocate Ashutosh Dubey, took to X (previously Twitter) to share that he has taken legal action against Anurag Kashyap for his remarks. I have officially submitted a complaint to @MumbaiPolice seeking registration of an FIR against @anuragkashyap72 for his derogatory and casteist remark against the Brahmin community. Such hate speech cannot be tolerated in a civil society. The law must take its course." The controversy erupted after Anurag shared a post criticising the CBFC and certain Brahmin groups who opposed the screening of Anant Mahadevan's Phule due to the portrayal of their community in the yet-to-be-released film. While replying to one of the comments under his post, he wrote, "Brahmin pe main mootoonga... koi problem?" (Ill urinate on Brahims...any problem?) ‘Brahmin Pe Main M*th*nga’: Anurag Kashyap Sparks Outrage Over His ‘Vulgar’ Response to Netizen Who Criticised His Post About Caste Discrimination.

Derogatory Remark About Brahmins Triggers Legal Action Against Anurag Kashyap

I have officially submitted a complaint to @MumbaiPolice seeking registration of an FIR against @anuragkashyap72 for his derogatory and casteist remark against the Brahmin community “Brahmin pe main mootoonga .. koi problem?” Such hate speech cannot be tolerated in a civil… pic.twitter.com/fqqbtGWehN — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) April 18, 2025

