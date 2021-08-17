Anushka Sharma is over the moon after Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team won against England at the Lord's on Monday (August 16). The actress took to her Instagram stories and wrote, 'What a win! what a team.' India had defeated England by 151 runs in the second test.

Anushka Sharma's Post:

Anushka Sharma Instagram Story

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)