Raveena Tandon, who attended Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding in Mumbai on December 24, today treated fans to a treasure trove of unseen pictures from the event and they're simply aww. The photos capture Raveena striking poses with the bride and groom, Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan, adding a touch of Bollywood camaraderie to the celebration. Having said that, Tandon wasn't alone at the wedding as her daughter, Rasha Thadani, accompanied her. Check out the clicks below. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Are Married! Actor Shares FIRST Pics, Writes ‘Me and Mine Begin a Lifetime of Love and Togetherness’.

Raveena Tandon at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)