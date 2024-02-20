Actress Yami Gautam, who is gearing up to release her next film, Article 370, shared a video of the Prime Minister addressing a rally at Jammu. The video features the honourable PM speaking about Yami's upcoming political thriller film while addressing a rally. PM Modi said that he doesn't know much about the film, but he hopes it will bring awareness among the people and also provide them with the right information on the subject. Sharing the video, they wrote, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!" Article 370 Trailer: Yami Gautam Dons an Intense Avatar To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir in Upcoming Political Drama (Watch Video).

