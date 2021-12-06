Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are coming together for Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re. After releasing a fun dance number, the makers have dropped an emotional love ballad titled “Rait Zara Si”, highlighting the trio’s journey of love. It gives glimpses of how Sara’s character is forcibly married to Dhanush’s character, but later develops feelings for him. But the twist she is romantically inclined towards Akshay’s character. This beautiful melody composed by AR Rahman is crooned by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.

Watch The Video Of The Song Rait Zara Si:

