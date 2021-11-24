The trailer of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan's film Atrangi Re is finally out! Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the story of the movie looks impressive. We see Dhanush in love with Sara, but the latter is head over heels with Akshay. However, it's been said that Akshay’s character is only a figment of Sara’s imagination. Indeed, it's a curious love triangle we all await to witness. The film streams on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.

Watch Atrangi Re Trailer:

