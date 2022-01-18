Akshay Kumar took to social media and announced the release date of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. Starring Akki, Jacquline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon in major roles, the film is all set for a theatrical release on March 18 this year during Holi. Along with it, the makers also unveiled new posters of the flick. Touted to be an action-comedy, the movie is helmed by Farhad Samji.

Bachchan Pandey Release Date:

