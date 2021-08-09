To keep up the excitement level high, Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, on Twitter. The actress is dressed in his classic bell-bottom look as he poses amid a beautiful background.

Check Out The Poster Below:

Game on 😎 #10DaysToBellBottom !#BellBottom releasing in cinemas, also in 3D on 19th August. pic.twitter.com/rzw5yNN3nc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)