Rakhi Sawant had filed charges and an FIR against Mika Singh in June of 2006 after he forcibly kissed her, and those have now been quashed with Rakhi's consent. The court quashed the FIR after they were informed that Rakhi and Mika settled the matter themselves. Based on the complaint, Singh was also booked for offences under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to his advocate the case had been lying around for 17 years now, and though charges are yet to be framed, for Rakhi and Mika it's already water under the bridge. Rakhi Sawant Gets Confused When Asked for 'Mode of Payment' to Buy Popcorn, Says She Has No 'Mood' for Payment.

View Rakhi Sawant Update:

Bombay High Court quashes an FIR of molestation by Rakhi Sawant, against singer Mika Singh in June 2006, after Singh allegedly kissed her forcefully. The HC quashed the FIR after it was informed that Singh and Sawant have amicably settled the matter. High Court ordered quashing… pic.twitter.com/EFpgbPN5Sv — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

