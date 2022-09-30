The teaser of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy Bhediya has been finally unveiled by the makers and it looks killer. The short video shows the hills of Arunachal Pradesh and narrates the story of a bloodthirsty wolf, who chases a man with an aim to hunt him. The VFX of the clip is super impressive. Also, the trailer of the film drops on October 19. Bhediya: Trailer Date of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Horror-Comedy to be Announced on September 30 at This Time!

Watch Bhediya Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)