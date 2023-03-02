Ajay Devgn’s much awaited film Bholaa’s trailer is all set to release on March 6. Well, Ajay starrer action-thriller that is set to release on March 30 also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Deepak Dobriyal. The film also has an appearance of actor Abhishek Bachchan. Recently Ajay shared a short video and mentioned in his post, "Bholaa madness Begins. #BholaaTrailer out in 4 days. #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch". Bholaa is the action thriller directed by Ajay Devgn. Bholaa: Abhishek Bachchan Joins Ajay Devgn’s Film; Pics of the Actor Sporting Rugged Look Go Viral.

Check The Post Which Ajay Devgn Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)