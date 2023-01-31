The most loved contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has cracked one of the biggest deals of her career. Well, reportedly, she has been offered a role in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. That's not it, as the report further elaborates that Salman Khan suggested her name to the makers. If true, this is HUGE! Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Becomes the First Finalist of Salman Khan Hosted Reality Show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Dunki: View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)