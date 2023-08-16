Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav took to Instagram stories and showered love on Alia Bhatt. Case in point, it so happened that during Alia's #AskMeAnything session on Insta, when a fan asked her to say something about Elvish, she simply replied 'systumm' with hearts emoticon. This act by the diva impressed Yadav, who then dropped 'I Love U' for her on his Instagram. Awww!!! RRKPK's Alia Bhatt Reveals Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt Are Her Fave Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants!

Elvish Yadav Is In Love With Alia Bhatt:

Elvish Yadav replies to Alia Bhatt's Insta story. Elvish replied, I Love U 🫶🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/HhYQ7g8aRD — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 16, 2023

