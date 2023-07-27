Actress Alia Bhatt, who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming romantic family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, has revealed her favourite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. Bigg Boss OTT has been the talk of the nation since its commencement. The netizens have been loving the 'OTT avatars' of the housemates. The fever of the season has now reached Bollywood. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Early Reactions to Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Family Entertainer Are Positive!

Recently, during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, Alia shared her feelings about the show, which also stars her half sister Pooja Bhatt. Known for her candidness, Alia described Elvish Yadav as a "rocky personality", while also highlighting that she loves his sense of humour. When it came to Manisha Rani, Alia affectionately dubbed her the "Rani of the show" for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Tells Housemates That They Are 'Content' For The Show During Ticket to Finale Task.

Watch Video:

Alia Bhatt reveals her favorite from Bigg Boss OTT - Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani & of course her sister Pooja Bhatt ji. Alia says, Elvish bahot hi funny aur entertaining hain. Uska systumm hai! 🔥 #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/hI7CbhsYsX — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 27, 2023

Alia is playing a Bengali girl named Rani Chatterjee in the upcoming flick. However, it was Pooja Bhatt who earned a special place in Alia's heart, as she fondly referred to her as the 'Rani of her ghar and parivaar' (home and family). Pooja, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt, is the half-sister of Alia.

Alia is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. The house is now approaching its grand finale. As the much anticipated 'Ticket To Finale Week' proceeds with full pace, a new development has taken place, where Pooja has chided Manisha, telling the other contestants that they are not simply content creators, rather they are the content themselves.

Meanwhile, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. The flick also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It marks Karan Johar's return to feature film direction, seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

