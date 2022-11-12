New parents in town, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, took to their social media and shared the first picture of their newborn baby, whom they've named Devi. The Bollywood couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 12. Have a look. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Welcome Their First Child and It's a Baby Girl!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Baby Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

