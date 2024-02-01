Bobby Deol's iconic 'Jamal Kudu' steps became a sensation the moment the song was released. Whether at the Filmfare Awards show or on social media reels, these steps by Bobby Deol have captivated everyone. Recently, the actor was seen recreating the same iconic steps at his niece Nikita Chowdhury's sangeet ceremony in Udaipur. Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, shared the short video on Instagram. Animal: Did You Know Bobby Deol's Entry Dance to Viral Song ‘Jamal Kudu’ Was Co-Star Saurabh Sachdeva's Idea?.

Karan Deol Shares Video of Bobby Deol Dancing at Niece Nikita's Wedding Ceremony:

Bobby Deol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

