Saurabh Sachdeva, who portrayed the character of Abid, Abrar's brother in the movie Animal, disclosed his contribution to the film's viral hook step. Talking to Hindustan Times, Sachdeva revealed that during his character's entry scene, he spontaneously initiated his regular exercise routine to immerse himself in the moment. As he introspected on his feelings, he became aware of the background music, which had initially escaped his attention.

Noticing Bobby Deol and Sandeep engaged in a conversation about a dance step, Saurabh suggested a new approach, saying, "Let's do this." Both Bobby and Sandeep enthusiastically embraced the idea, with Bobby adding a creative touch by placing a glass on Saurabh's head during the dance. Sandeep expressed gratitude for casting Saurabh, leading to an invitation for him to join in the dance. Sachdeva reflected on the dance step's unexpected popularity in viral videos, attributing its success to its organic and natural feel. He appreciated the absence of a choreographer, allowing people of all ages to enjoy the song by adding their own interpretations.

Saurabh Sachdeva expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the film Animal, noting the audience's positive reception and the unexpected success at the box office. He acknowledged the film's record-breaking collections and the love received for his performance, expressing his surprise at the film's massive impact. Animal features a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others,

