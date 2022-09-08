Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is all set to release tomorrow (September 9) in theatres. Critics as well as fans have high hopes attached to the film. Having said that, popular trade experts feel that Brahmastra Part One: Shiva might end the dry spell at box office. With super advance bookings, the epic saga is predicted to collect something around Rs 27 to 30 crore on its opening day. Check it out. Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan's Encouragement Note for Ayan Mukerji From 2005 is Going Viral Ahead of His Film's Release (View Pics).

Sumit Kadel:

#Brahmastra BOX OFFICE PREDICTION Friday ₹ 25-30 cr nett Weekend ₹ 80-90 cr (If Talks are positive) Film is registering TERRIFIC advance booking & It is all set to emerge biggest opener for a hindi film post pandemic.#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #AyanMukerji @BrahmastraFilm pic.twitter.com/7xmSEZNUkM — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 6, 2022

BOI:

#Brahmastra On Course For RECORD Advance For Original Hindi Films https://t.co/XJFA8ixaaq — Box Office India (@Box_Off_India) September 8, 2022

Rohit Jaiswal:

Komal Nahta:

