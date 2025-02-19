Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical epic Chhaava continues to dominate the box office. Released on February 14, the film garnered positive reviews from audiences, securing a strong foundation for its continued theatrical success. Now, as per Taran Adarsh, Chhaava earned INR 25.75 crore on its fifth day, bringing its total domestic collection to an impressive INR 171.28 crore. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Kaushal in the titular role. Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna plays the ruthless Aurangzeb. The film also features Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in key roles. ‘Chhaava’ Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar’s Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' Box Office Update

'CHHAAVA' IS AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE - WILL HIT ₹ 200 CR *TODAY*... #Chhaava continues its dream run, astonishing the industry every single day with its remarkable numbers. Collecting ₹ 20 cr+ on both Monday and Tuesday - regular working days - is a rarity... But for Tuesday to… pic.twitter.com/kcve7P19jf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2025

Watch 'Chhaava' Trailer:

