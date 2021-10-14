After Jacquline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi has also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case. The questioning will be done in connection with the money laundering probe being conducted against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Delhi: Actor & dancer Nora Fatehi reaches the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case pic.twitter.com/c3t5YEMEaA — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)