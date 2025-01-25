Shahid Kapoor's Deva is one of the most highly anticipated films this January. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie is set to release in theatres on January 31. Alongside Shahid, actress Pooja Hegde will star opposite him. Ahead of the film's release, it has been revealed that a six-minute lip-lock scene has been removed, as shared by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), Aroon Deep. The post also mentions that certain foul language and gestures have been cut by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Additionally, the running time of the movie is confirmed to be 156 minutes and 59 seconds. ‘Deva’: A Week Ahead of Shahid Kapoor-Starrer’s Release, Makers Share an Exciting Countdown Glimpse of the Movie (Watch Video).

Deva Censor Update

DEVA starring Shahid Kapoor has been rated U/A 16+ in India. A 6 second kiss scene has been removed, and swearing has been removed too. #CBFCWatch https://t.co/c1syZFPRKQ pic.twitter.com/XDtfwPNhg2 — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) January 25, 2025

No Kissing Scene In Deva

