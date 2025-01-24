Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' upcoming Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is nearing its release, and the excitement among the audience is rising to a fever pitch. After its electrifying trailer and songs, the audience are eagerly waiting to witness this one-of-a-kind spectacle on the big screen. Amidst the rising exhilaration, the makers have started the countdown, with the film standing just 1 week away from release. ‘Deva’ Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Is Deadly Cop on a Mission in This Action-Thriller Co-Starring Pooja Hegde.

The makers of Deva took to their social media and shared an action-packed video featuring Shahid Kapoor while announcing that the film is just 1 week away from its release. They further penned the caption:

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry is undeniable. Shahid’s raw energy is perfectly balanced by Pooja’s grace and boldness. As they dance together, their moves are in perfect sync, creating a high-octane performance that you can’t take your eyes off. The sharp, fluid choreography and their flawless execution of the hook step will have everyone mimicking it on repeat. ‘Deva’ Trailer: Is Shahid Kapoor’s Cop Thriller a Remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cult Hit ‘Mumbai Police’? Here’s What We Know!

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

