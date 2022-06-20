Kangana Ranaut’s action-thriller film Dhaakad is all set to have its OTT premiere on ZEE5 on July 1. Earlier, the flick was released in theatres on May 20. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Avni, a highly trained and deadly field agent ,is entrusted with a mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years." Dhaakad Trailer 2: Kangana Ranaut Is a Perfect Killing Machine in This Action-Packed Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Keep the fire extinguishers ready! Agent Agni is coming soon to set your screens on fire! 🔥 Watch the World Digital Premiere of #Dhaakad on 1st July, 2022 only on #ZEE5. pic.twitter.com/hEkclPUzf2 — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) June 20, 2022

