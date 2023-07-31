Actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza recently shared insights into her unique career choice, declaring herself a part-time actor. In a candid revelation to PTI, she called herself a part time actor and revealed her dedication to conservation efforts and environmental action, which take precedence in her life. Dia expressed a strong sense of responsibility and urgency to safeguard the present and future of her children, motivating her to prioritise impactful solutions that make a difference. She revealed that a significant portion of her time and energy is devoted to environmental causes, making her acting commitments a part-time pursuit. Dia Mirza Looks Lovely in Sleeveless Black Midi Dress and Brown Belt (View Pics).