Actor Shreyas Talpade recently suffered from a major heart attack and underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai. Did you know that it was this versatile actor who played a crucial role in discovering Animal sensation Triptii Dimri? Shreyas Talpade had cast her as his on-screen girlfriend in the 2017 Hindi comedy film Poster Boys, a project he co-produced and directed. Talpade's close friendship with Bobby Deol, his co-star in the film, extends off-screen due to their shared birthday on January 27. Shreyas Talpade Rushed to Hospital After Suffering From Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty.

Shreyas Talpade Introduced Triptii Dimri In His Film Before Animal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)