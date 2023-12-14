As per HT, Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack while he was shooting in Mumbai. Reportedly, the actor actor was rushed to city's Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West where he underwent angioplasty. As per reports, Talpade finished his shoot, and went home after which he complaint of uneasiness. His wife rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way. More details on this news is still awaited. RIP Ravindra Berde: Ajay Devgn Mourns Loss of His Singham Co-Star, Pens 'Truly a Timeless Performer'.

Shreyas Talpade Suffers Heart Attack:

