Drishyam 2 continues to rake in impressive figures at the box office and very soon it would be hitting Rs 150 crore mark. The total collection of Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s crime-thriller stands at Rs 143.90 crore. Drishyam 2: Director Abhishek Pathak Talks About Making of the Film.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 continues its DREAM RUN... Biz on [second] Sat and Sun is 🔥🔥🔥... Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* since it refuses to slow down... SUPER-HIT, heading towards BLOCKBUSTER tag… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr. Total: ₹ 143.90 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Qg0oNrFQqG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2022

