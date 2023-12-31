Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's collaboration, Dunki, proved its box office prowess, amassing a staggering worldwide collection of Rs 361.30 Crore. The film's debut on December 21, 2023, drew varied reactions from both audiences and critics. Despite the mixed responses, its remarkable earnings signal a significant impact. Dunki continues to attract audiences, showcasing its commercial might and affirming its position as a prominent cinematic offering in the global entertainment landscape. Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Dunki Box Office Collection Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

