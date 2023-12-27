Shah Rukh Khan, the master of wit, never misses a beat! In the #AskSrk session, a fan playfully highlighted the marketing hiccups around Jawan and Dunki, nudging Red Chillies Entertainment for a chuckle. SRK's comeback was a comedic delight, blending self-deprecating humour with a touch of dedication to keeping his fans amused. He said that 'Main hi marketing karta hoon. How to fire myself!!' (I do my marketing, how can I fire myself?). His wit makes him a perfect blend of a CEO and a jest-master, always ready to bring a smile to our faces! Did Shah Rukh Khan Wish 'Bhai' Salman Khan on His 58th Birthday? Check Out Dunki Star's Sweet Response to Fan's Question During #AskSRK Session!.

Shah Rukh Khan Gave Hilarious Reply To His Fans:

Main hi marketing karta hoon. How to fire myself!! #Dunki https://t.co/MTYlYfs6fV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

