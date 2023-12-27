Superstar Shah Rukh Khan held his iconic #AskSession on ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan's birthday. It’s certain that SRK fans would ask about him. One of the fans inquired if the Dunki actor wished Salman Khan on his 58th birthday since there was no social media wish from him. Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet response is definitely going to win hearts. The actor responded, saying, “I know, and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na.” He also praised the photo of Salman Khan his fan shared and called it ‘awesome’. Check what he said below! AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Epic Response to a Fan Asking About His Reaction to ‘Nonsense’ Written About Him on Social Media – Check Out!

Shah Rukh Khan's X Post

I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!! #Dunki https://t.co/AXvSKa2lqw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)