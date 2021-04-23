Farid Sabari, from the hit Sabri Brothers, is no more. The singer breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He was 58 years old. His brother Amin Sabari told ABP News that he was suffering from pneumonia for a while but on Tuesday, his situation worsened. He couldn't recover from that.

