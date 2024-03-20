Siddharth Anand's aerial actioner Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was released in the theatres on January 25. After completing almost two months at the box office, the film has collected Rs 350 crore globally. Fighter is now set to make its digital debut. In a sudden announcement done by Netflix today on March 20, the OTT streaming date for the film has been revealed. Hrithik Roshan's Fighter will stream on Netflix from March 21 at midnight, as confirmed by the streaming giants. Hrithik Roshan Shares Excitement As Cousin Pashmina Roshan Announces Release Date of Her Bollywood Debut Film Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter Premieres on Netflix on March 21

Ladies and Gentlemen, FIGHTER is all set for landing!! ✈️🔥 🤩 Fighter is releasing tonight at 12am on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/KYqnb3hKFL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 20, 2024

