Pashmina Roshan is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. On Monday, she took to Instagram and announced the release date of her upcoming debut film. She shared a pic and wrote, 'Skipping my way into cinemas... Meet you on the 28th of this June #ishqvishkrebound'. Hrithik Roshan shared his excitement for his cousin's Bollywood debut. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, 'Woah!! Can't Wait'. Ishq Vishk Rebound: Hrithik Roshan Shares Stunning Pictures Of Cousin Pashmina Roshan And Wishes Her Good Luck For Her Bollywood Debut.

Pashmina Roshan Announces Ishq Vishk Rebound Release Date:

Hrithik Roshan Shares Excitement For His Cousin's Debut Film

Hrithik Roshan shares excitement for cousin Pashmina Roshan's Bollywood debut film (Photo Credits: Instagram)

