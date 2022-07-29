The sets of Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s Luv Ranjan untitled film has engulfed with fire. The movie set was located in Andheri West’s Chitrakoot studio and below is the scene from the sets. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Anil Kapoor Shoot At Pataudi Palace For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film, Photos Leak Online.

Check Out the Video Below:

#Shocking: The set of #RanbirKapoor and #Shraddhakapoor's yet to be titled film (helmed by #LuvRanjan) engulfed in fire. The incident took place at Andheri West's Chitrakoot studio.The set was being built to shoot a song for the film. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/WU6LsyWyQF — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) July 29, 2022

