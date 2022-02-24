Ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi's release at the theatres on February 25, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial starring Alia Bhatt is receiving amazing reviews. As Vicky Kaushal, who had attended the special screening of the SLB movie is in awe. The actor took to his Instagram story and hailed Alia's performance and Bhansali's way of storytelling. Gangubai Kathiawadi Controversy: Supreme Court Rejects the Plea of Gangubai’s Adopted Son over the Release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film.

Vicky Kaushal Praises Alia Bhatt:

Vicky Kaushal Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)