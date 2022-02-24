Gangubai's adopted son filed a plea against Bhansali Productions from producing, directing or airing the promo of any film based on a novel named Mafia Queens of Mumbai seeking ban on the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now Supreme court has dismissed the plea which means Gangubai Kathiawadi's release date won't be affected.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

