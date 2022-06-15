Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher have teamed up for a sports drama titled Ghoomer. Their first look from R Balki’s directorial has been revealed. The actress not just shared the first look on social media, but even penned a heartwarming message. It read, “This was project that let me play a sport which I love. A project that let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically.” Ghoomer: R Balki Reunites With Abhishek Bachchan for Sports Drama Based on the Incredible Achievement of Károly Takács.

Ghoomer First Look

