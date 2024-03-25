The Bachchan family came together to celebrate Holi. Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to share photos from the family's Holi celebrations. In one of the pics, Navya can be seen posing with her grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In another pic, Jaya Bachchan is seen holding a water gun. Shweta Bachchan poses with her daughter Navya in one of the pics. The star kid shared the pics along with the caption, 'Rang Barse'. Holi 2024: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan Take Part in Holika Dahan, Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Happy Pics On Insta.

Check Out Navya Naveli Nanda's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

