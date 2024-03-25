Navya Naveli Nanda shared photos capturing the lively Holika Dahan celebrations at the Bachchan household in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek, and Jaya Bachchan hosted the event, inviting loved ones to join. Amid the festivities, Aishwarya playfully turned photographer, capturing candid moments of Navya applying vibrant colours to her mamu Abhishek's face. Navya shared these happy pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Holika Dahan (in Hindi)." Holi 2024 Songs' Playlist: 5 Bollywood Hindi Songs for a Lively Holi Rain Dance Party (Watch Videos).

Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Holika Dahan Pics On Insta

