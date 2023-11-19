Team India is batting first at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for the final World Cup 2023 match. The Men in Blue are locking horns against Australia on the cricket ground. While it was sometime back when we informed you that Shah Rukh Khan is in Ahmedabad witnessing the game live, now we've got our hands on new video of SRK from the stands. In the clip, SRK could be seen meeting and hugging Deepika Padukone. He also greets Ranveer Singh. Have a look! ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty Spotted on Stands Enjoying IND vs AUS Final Match (View Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Deepika Padukone:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

