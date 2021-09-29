Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns 4 on September 29. The little girl often steals the limelight on social media because of her cute antics. On this special day, her parents organised a birthday bash for a few near and dear ones. Right from Inaaya’s brother Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia with her daughter, and many more arrived in style at the party. Check it out:
Kareena Kapoor Khan
View this post on Instagram
Ibrahim Ali Khan
View this post on Instagram
Taimur Ali Khan
View this post on Instagram
Neha Dhupia With Her Daughter Mehr
View this post on Instagram
Saba Ali Khan and Birthday Girl Inaaya
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)