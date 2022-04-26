After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, it's Vivek Oberoi who has joined Rohit Shetty's upcoming series, Indian Police Force. The actor is said to play the most experienced senior officer of the squad in this Amazon Prime cop series. Shetty shared a picture of Oberoi in police uniform and welcomed him to the team. Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Make Her OTT Debut With Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime Cop Series.

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

