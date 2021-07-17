Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor seemed to be in a fun mood on July 17. As she dropped a video of herself that saw her grooving to South superhit song 'Naaka Mukka' along with her Aksa Gang. The clip is goofy and has also invited a hilarious comment from brother Arjun Kapoor.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)