After Sooraj Pancholi got acquitted in actor Jiah Khan's death by suicide case on April 28, Rabia Khan while talking to media outside the court said that she will move to High Court for justice over her daughter's death. "The charge of abetment to suicide has gone. But how did my child die? This is a case of murder," she told the reporters. Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted of Abetment Charges.

Rabia Khan Over Jiah Khan's Case Verdict:

#WATCH | The charge of abetment to suicide has gone. But how did my child die? This is a case of murder...will approach the high court: Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan's mother on Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges in suicide case pic.twitter.com/8RA7fhbPDY — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

