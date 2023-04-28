Jiah Khan, who had worked in films such as Nishabd, Ghajini and Housefull, reportedly died by suicide on June 3, 2013. She was found hanging at her Juhu residence. Sooraj Pancholi, who was said to be in a relationship with the actress, was accused of ‘abetting to suicide’. It has been almost a decade since this controversial case has been going on and the final verdict has been pronounced. The special CBI Court in Mumbai delivered that Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted of abetment charges. Judge AS Sayyed of special CBI court in Mumbai stated, “Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted,” reports ANI. Jiah Khan's Death Is Now A Three-Part BBC Documentary Titled Death In Bollywood; Twitterati Is Heartbroken After Watching The First Episode.

It was on June 7 when Jiah Khan’s sister had found a six-page hand-written letter by the late actress that indicated she had planned to end her life. This note that pointed needle of suspicion towards Sooraj Pancholi, son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was then booked under IPC Section 306. Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan had alleged that her 25-year-old daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj and there’s was a foul play in her death. Rabia alleged that Jiah’s death was a murder and she then moved Bombay HC seeking CBI probe into the case. The case was then taken over by CBI from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014 as per the Bombay HC’s order. Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi Seeks Non-Bailable Warrant Against Late Actress’ Mother Rabia Khan.

Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict:

Jiah Khan suicide case | Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted, says Judge AS Sayyed of special CBI court in Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

As per reports, in August 2016 the CBI had ruled out murder in this case and cited that the actress’ death was ‘suicide by hanging’. Jiah Khan’s mother then hired British forensic expert Jason Payne-Jame who then shared a report in September citing “Khan’s hanging was staged and the marks on her face and neck indicate it was not simply suicide.” Jiah’s handwritten note narrated the physical and mental torture that she had suffered while she was in a relationship with Sooraj Pancholi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2023 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).