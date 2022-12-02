Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who had a bad accident involving stairs, has now shared a positive update with his fans about his injury. In an Insta post, Jubin has revealed that he has been discharged from the accident and is on the road to recovery. Jubin Nautiyal Health Update: Singer Undergoes Surgery and Is Recovering, Confirms His Team.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubin Nautiyal (@jubin_nautiyal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)