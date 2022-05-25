Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has a new star on board. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, after Venkatesh and Popja Hegde, the makers of Salman Khan's upcoming film has roped South actor Jagapathi Babu. However, there has been no official conformation on this news yet. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Salman Khan’s Film – Reports.

