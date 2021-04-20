Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned a year older on Tuesday. On her special day, the parents shared cute pictures of their daughter and shared sweet messages for her.

Check Out Kajol's Tweet:

Today, I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be. So fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! ❤️ Happy Adulthood. You have the tools, so use your powers for good😉 pic.twitter.com/GN7WtsnlsF — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 20, 2021

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet:

Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kO48xJG86H — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2021

