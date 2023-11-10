Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi decked up for Dharma's Dhanteras puja today (Nov 10) and looked fabulous in matching ethnic attires. KJo shared a goofy video on Insta on the festive occasion which features him with his 'do anmol ratan' posing for the cam. Fashion-wise, the trio opted for a white embroidered traditional outfits that'll surely make you go aww. Have a look! Diwali 2023 Fashion: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Embellished Bralette Top Paired With Lehenga Is Apt Pick for the Festive Season (View Pics).

Karan Johar With His Kids For Diwali Festivities:

